Aditya Infotech allots 3.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Infotech has allotted 3,23,135 equity shares of the Company having a face value of Re 1/- each, as fully paid up, to eligible employees, upon exercise of options vested under the Aditya Infotech Employee Stock Option Plan 2024.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 11,72,21,884 (consisting of 11,72,21,884 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each) to Rs 11,75,45,019 (consisting of 11,75,45,019 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).

