Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro and BAE Systems to supply BvS10 Sindhu vehicles to Indian Army

Larsen & Toubro and BAE Systems to supply BvS10 Sindhu vehicles to Indian Army

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Army has signed a contract for the procurement of BvS10 Sindhu vehicles from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), who teamed with BAE Systems on the programme. Under the contract, L&T will indigenously produce the BvS10 Sindhu at its Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira with technical and design support from BAE Systems Hglunds, the original manufacturer of the BvS10 platform. The contract also includes a comprehensive integrated logistics support package for initial deployment, maintenance, and life-cycle sustainment.

The BvS10 Sindhu is an upgraded variant of the proven BvS10 articulated all-terrain vehicle with adaptations tailored specifically for India's terrain and climate, including high altitude, desert, marshland, and amphibious environments. The upgraded vehicle successfully competed in and flawlessly completed a series of demanding trials demonstrating exceptional performance in both sea-level environments and high-altitude regions.

The BvS10 Sindhu programme will deliver enhanced operational, strategic and tactical mobility to the Indian Army's diverse deployment scenarios while also supporting India's efforts to modernise its military capability. This award highlights L&T and BAE Systems as key partners to India, providing the country with advanced mobility platforms while also reinforcing its growing industrial self-reliance in defence manufacturing, increasing resilience and security of supply.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aditya Infotech allots 3.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Mufin Green Finance board OKs to raise Rs 50 cr via NCDs

Lloyds Engineering gains after awarding two contracts to Polish firm

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries Company

H.G. Infra Engg secures Rs 274-cr order from DLF Cyber City Developers

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story