Mufin Green Finance board OKs to raise Rs 50 cr via NCDs

Mufin Green Finance announced that its board nod to raise Rs 50 crore through debt securities via private placement.The company will issue listed, secured, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an aggregate amount up to Rs 50 crore on a private placement basis.
Additionally, the board also approved the allotment of 2,76,251 equity shares with face value of Rs 1 each to eligible employees pursuant to exercise of vested options under MGFL Employee Stock Option Plan 2023.
Consequent to this allotment, the companys paid-up share capital has risen from Rs 17,29,55,172 (17,29,55,172 equity shares of Re 1 each) to Rs 17,32,31,423 (17,32,31,423 equity shares of Re 1 each).
Mufin Green Finance is non-banking finance company (NBFC) engaged in the business of investment and credit. It provides loans for income generation through electric vehicles, electric charging infrastructure, and swappable batteries.
The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.1% to Rs 5.75 crore on 15.7% increase in total income to Rs 53.65 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The counter declined 2.33% to Rs 111.15 on the BSE.
