Mufin Green Finance board OKs to raise Rs 50 cr via NCDs

Mufin Green Finance announced that its board nod to raise Rs 50 crore through debt securities via private placement.

The company will issue listed, secured, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an aggregate amount up to Rs 50 crore on a private placement basis.

Additionally, the board also approved the allotment of 2,76,251 equity shares with face value of Rs 1 each to eligible employees pursuant to exercise of vested options under MGFL Employee Stock Option Plan 2023.

Consequent to this allotment, the companys paid-up share capital has risen from Rs 17,29,55,172 (17,29,55,172 equity shares of Re 1 each) to Rs 17,32,31,423 (17,32,31,423 equity shares of Re 1 each).