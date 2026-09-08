Chinese equities ended mixed on Tuesday, despite strong trade data highlighting continued external demand. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.20% to close at 3,940.6, while the Shenzhen Component declined 0.52% to 13,703.2.

Chinas exports rose 25% annually to USD 401.4 billion in August, accelerating from 23.9% growth in July. Imports also increased sharply by 28.2% to USD 282.4 billion, marking the eighth consecutive month of double-digit growth. The trade surplus widened to USD 119.1 billion from USD 101.1 billion a year earlier.

However, trade tensions remained a concern, with the US continuing to push China to reduce trade imbalances. Tensions with the EU are also increasing ahead of the October deadline to address trade disparities.