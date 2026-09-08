Chinas exports rose 25% annually to USD 401.4 billion in August, accelerating from 23.9% growth in July. Imports also increased sharply by 28.2% to USD 282.4 billion, marking the eighth consecutive month of double-digit growth. The trade surplus widened to USD 119.1 billion from USD 101.1 billion a year earlier.
However, trade tensions remained a concern, with the US continuing to push China to reduce trade imbalances. Tensions with the EU are also increasing ahead of the October deadline to address trade disparities.
Sector-wise, energy stocks performed well, with PetroChina, CNOOC and China Petroleum & Chemical gaining 2.54%, 3.83% and 4.10%, respectively. In contrast, CATL, Suzhou Dongshan Precision and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology declined 3.65%, 2.17% and 3.50%, respectively.
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