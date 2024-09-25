Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chinese shares gains after more stimulus from PBoC

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks were muted on Wednesday, even as Chinese and Hong Kong markets posted strong gains to extend the previous session's rally after China's central bank slashed its medium-term lending facility from 2.3 percent to 2.0 percent, marking the largest reduction of interest rates for one-year loans to financial institutions in history.

The dollar hit a new one-month low versus the euro and a 2 1/2-year trough to sterling as weak U.S. data bolstered the case for deeper rate cuts.

Gold held near record levels amid increased bets for another super-sized interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's November meeting.

Crude oil retreated from a multi-week high despite industry data pointing to larger-than-expected crude draw.

China's Shanghai Composite index surged 1.16 percent to 2,896.31, extending its stimulus-fueled rally to a second day running. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.68 percent to 19,129.10.

China's yuan hit a fresh 16-month high, briefly crossing the key 7-per-dollar level in offshore trading, following interest-rate cuts and new measures from the country's central bank.

China's central bank lowered the rate on medium-term lending facility on Wednesday after unleashing an aggressive monetary easing package on Tuesday.

The interest rate on medium-term lending facility was reduced to 2.0 percent from 2.3 percent, the People's Bank of China said in a statement. The last reduction was in July.

The PBoC conducted a CNY 300 billion MLF to maintain reasonable and ample liquidity in the banking system. The outstanding balance of the MLF was CNY 6.878 trillion.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

