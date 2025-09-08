Chinese shares rebound, benchmark edges up 0.38%

Asian stocks advanced on Monday as weak U.S. jobs data spurred expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, with some analysts anticipating a significant 50 basis point interest rate cut at the U.S. central bank's September 17 meeting.

Chinese stocks rebounded after posting their biggest weekly fall in five months last week. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.38 percent to 3,826.84, led by gains in the consumer staple sector.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.85 percent to 25,633.91 despite Chinese export and import growth in August missing forecasts.

Customs data showed that outbound shipments from China rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in August, marking the slowest growth in six months. Imports grew 1.3 percent following 4.1 percent growth a month earlier.