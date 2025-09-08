Nifty settles above 24,750 mark; auto shares jump for 4th day

The key equity indices ended with small gains today, buoyed by recent GST reforms and strong economic data. Investors will monitor inflation numbers due later this week. The Nifty closed above the 24,750 mark.

Auto, PSU bank and realty shares advanced while IT, consumer durables and pharma stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 76.54 points or 0.54% to 80,787.30. The Nifty 50 index rose 32.15 points or 0.13% to 24,773.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.30%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,296 shares rose and 1,928 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index surged 3.30% to 27,189.20. The index jumped 6.27% for the four trading sessions. Bharat Forge (up 5.83%), Ashok Leyland (up 5.08%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 4.28%), Tata Motors (up 4.19%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.86%), Eicher Motors (up 3.69%), Exide Industries (up 3.56%), TVS Motor Company (up 3.51%) and Tube Investments of India (up 2.66%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: Hero MotoCorp advanced 1.26% after the company announced the appointment of Harshavardhan Chitale as its chief executive officer, effective from Monday, 5th January 2026.

Spicejet slipped 2.90% after the airline company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 235.08 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 149.95 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations tumbled 34% YoY to Rs 1,033.36 crore in Q1 June 2025. Highway Infrastructure dropped 5.60% after the company announced the resignation of Ankit Tandon from the position of chief executive officer (CEO), effective 5 September 2025. Diamond Power Infrastructure fell 1.35%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 184.66 crore from Adani Energy Solutions for the supply of 4,215 km of AL-59 zebra conductor for the Khavda project.

Welspun Living added 0.70%. The company said that Sanjay Gupta has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 15 October 2025, citing personal reasons. SPML Infra dropped 2.36%. The company announced that it has secured a Rs 1,438 crore order in a joint venture with JWIL Infra (SPML leading with 51%) from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Adani Power jumped 4.74% to Rs 638.70 after the company announced the signing of shareholders agreement (SHA) with Bhutans state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corp. (DGPC) for setting up a 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan.

Global Markets: European market advanced as investors awaited Frances imminent confidence vote due to take place later in the session. Investors will be keeping a close eye on France on Monday, as French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is widely expected to lose a confidence vote. Bayrou called for the vote himself after ongoing wrangling with rival political parties over around 44 billion euros ($51.5 billion) worth of budget cuts. Asian market ended higher on Monday as investors keeping an eye on important regional data releases scheduled this week. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned on Sunday, ushering in a potentially lengthy period of policy uncertainty at a shaky moment for the world's fourth-largest economy.

As per reports, Koizumi Shinjiro, the agricultural minister and son of a former prime minister, is a likely contender to take the helm. Meanwhile, Takaichi Sanae, protege of the late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and a runner-up in last years party contest, is also a key contender, the reports added. Japans economy grew at a much stronger pace than earlier estimated in the second quarter, supported by upward revisions in private consumption and inventories. Revised data from the Cabinet Office on Monday showed GDP expanding at an annualized 2.2% in the AprilJune period, up from the 1.0% reported on 15 August 2025. On a quarterly basis, growth was revised to 0.5% from the initial 0.3%.

Oil prices were in focus after OPEC+ announced over the weekend it will lift oil production again starting in October, though the group is slowing the pace of hikes. In a meeting on Sunday, eight OPEC+ members agreed to lift production by 137,000 barrels a day starting in October, far below the increases of around 555,000 bpd in September and August, and 411,000 bpd in July and June. Last Friday in the U.S., all three major averages closed lower after a weaker-than-expected jobs report gave way to worries about a slowing economy, even as expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut were solidified.