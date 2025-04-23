Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 127.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 182.65 crore

Net profit of Delta Corp rose 127.26% to Rs 164.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 182.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.95% to Rs 248.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 244.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 729.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 848.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

