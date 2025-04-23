Cella Space reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.34% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Cella Space reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 94.34% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21316.67% to Rs 51.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.38% to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.122.122.467.78-425.0024.06-6.9161.700.9601.311.830.95-0.330.730.390.55-0.3951.400.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News