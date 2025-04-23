Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cella Space reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cella Space reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 94.34% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Cella Space reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 94.34% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21316.67% to Rs 51.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.38% to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.122.12 -94 2.467.78 -68 OPM %-425.0024.06 --6.9161.70 - PBDT0.960 0 1.311.83 -28 PBT0.95-0.33 LP 0.730.39 87 NP0.55-0.39 LP 51.400.24 21317

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit rises 0.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 31.79% in the March 2025 quarter

HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Waaree Energies, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Comm, Tata Consumer Products

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story