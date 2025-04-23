Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit rises 0.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit rises 0.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 4.01% to Rs 513.15 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom rose 0.32% to Rs 34.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.01% to Rs 513.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 493.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.85% to Rs 92.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.96% to Rs 2039.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1980.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales513.15493.37 4 2039.651980.97 3 OPM %17.6816.26 -16.7116.28 - PBDT128.64125.50 3 462.52495.75 -7 PBT41.1945.59 -10 126.51141.57 -11 NP34.6834.57 0 92.5199.31 -7

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

