Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 34.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.38% to Rs 4003.93 crore

Net profit of Waaree Energies rose 34.10% to Rs 618.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 461.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.38% to Rs 4003.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2935.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.94% to Rs 1867.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1237.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.73% to Rs 14444.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11397.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

