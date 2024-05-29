Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 77.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 77.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 11.12 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories declined 77.26% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.42% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 36.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.129.69 15 36.7034.44 7 OPM %31.2935.91 -27.8529.73 - PBDT2.772.54 9 7.376.96 6 PBT1.281.12 14 1.661.46 14 NP0.682.99 -77 1.113.21 -65

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

