Salzer Electronics standalone net profit rises 34.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 317.57 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics rose 34.82% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 317.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 295.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.78% to Rs 43.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 1135.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1013.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

317.57295.121135.581013.179.737.909.709.0022.3615.8478.4666.4517.2111.7659.4050.3412.088.9643.1936.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News