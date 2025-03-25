Cholamandalam Investment appoints Vellayan Subbiah as executive chairman

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company announced that its board has approved the appointment of Vellayan Subbiah as a whole-time director, designated as the executive chairman of the company, effective from 1 April 2025.

According to an exchange filing, Subbiah will be a key managerial personnel of the company. He will continue to serve as the non-executive chairman until 31 March 2025. His appointment as executive chairman is for a period of five years, from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2030.

Vellayan Subbiah is a B.Tech in civil engineering from IIT Madras and holds a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Michigan. He has rich experience of over 27 years in consulting, technology, manufacturing and financial services. Vellayan has worked with McKinsey & Co, 24/7 Customer Inc, Tube Investments of India, Sundaram Fasteners and Laserwords in different capacities. Vellayan Subbiah is a recipient of 'EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023' and was named as the 'EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2024' for his excellent leadership and bold strategies in transforming businesses and seizing new opportunities through acquisitions and diversifications.

Subbiah previously served as the managing director of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance from 19 August 2010 to 18 August 2017. He has been a non-executive director of the company since 11 November 2020 and will continue as the non-executive chairman until 31 March 2025.

Additionally, he holds the position of executive vice chairman of Tube Investments of India until 31 March 2025.

The company also clarified that Vellayan Subbiah is not related to any of the directors of the company.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company is engaged in the business of providing vehicle finance, home loans and loans against property.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 24% to Rs 1,086.53 crore on 35.7% surge in total income to Rs 6,812.35 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter shed 0.29% to Rs 1,523.25 on the BSE.

