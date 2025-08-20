EUR/USD tests one-week low as Euro area trade balance deteriorates

Euro stayed under pressure today as markets eyed pressure on the external trade front amid an overall challenging scenario for global trade flows. The Euro area trade surplus declined sharply in June as exports remained weak amid a rebound in imports, official data showed on Monday. The trade balance saw a surplus of EUR 7.0 billion, easing from May's surplus of EUR 16.5 billion, Eurostat reported. Compared to last year, the surplus contracted sharply by EUR 13.7 billion from EUR 20.7 billion. Overall exports marked a rise of 0.4% on year in June, sliding from 0.9% growth in May. However, euro area imports gained 6.8% on year in June following a fall of 0.7% in the previous month. This put EUR/USD pair under pressure as it fell to a one-week low of 1.1640 today, broadly holding onto a downward trajectory. The pair currently quotes at 1.1660, down 0.07% on the day. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently quoting at 101.40, down 0.37% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News