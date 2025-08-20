Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD tests one-week low as Euro area trade balance deteriorates

EUR/USD tests one-week low as Euro area trade balance deteriorates

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Euro stayed under pressure today as markets eyed pressure on the external trade front amid an overall challenging scenario for global trade flows. The Euro area trade surplus declined sharply in June as exports remained weak amid a rebound in imports, official data showed on Monday. The trade balance saw a surplus of EUR 7.0 billion, easing from May's surplus of EUR 16.5 billion, Eurostat reported. Compared to last year, the surplus contracted sharply by EUR 13.7 billion from EUR 20.7 billion. Overall exports marked a rise of 0.4% on year in June, sliding from 0.9% growth in May. However, euro area imports gained 6.8% on year in June following a fall of 0.7% in the previous month. This put EUR/USD pair under pressure as it fell to a one-week low of 1.1640 today, broadly holding onto a downward trajectory. The pair currently quotes at 1.1660, down 0.07% on the day. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are currently quoting at 101.40, down 0.37% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRFC sanctions Rs 200 crore loan for Surat multi-modal transport hub

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

IKIO Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for third day

Dr. Lal PathLabs adopts AI-powered diagnostics for cancer detection

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story