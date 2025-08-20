Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India spurts 0.01%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 830.5, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.11% gain in NIFTY and a 9.83% gain in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 830.5, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25046.15. The Sensex is at 81856.19, up 0.26%. State Bank of India has added around 0.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 2.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55865.15, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 831.1, up 0.01% on the day. State Bank of India is up 1.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.11% gain in NIFTY and a 9.83% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

