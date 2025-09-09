Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1508, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% fall in NIFTY and a 9.68% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1508, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 24853. The Sensex is at 81080.89, up 0.36%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has added around 1.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25942.7, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1507.1, up 0.63% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 0.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% fall in NIFTY and a 9.68% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 28.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muthoot Finance Ltd up for fifth session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 0.24%, gains for five straight sessions

Barometers trade with decent gains; Nifty trades above 24,850 mark

Marico launches Parachute Advansed Olive Enriched Coconut Hair Oil

Jio Financial Services and Allianz incorporate JV - Allianz Jio Reinsurance

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story