Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25942.7, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.84 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1507.1, up 0.63% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 0.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% fall in NIFTY and a 9.68% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.