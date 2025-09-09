HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 0.24%, gains for five straight sessions

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 968.3, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.34% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% fall in NIFTY and a 5.61% fall in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 968.3, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 24853. The Sensex is at 81080.89, up 0.36%. HDFC Bank Ltd has dropped around 2.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54186.9, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.21 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 970.05, down 0.05% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 17.34% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% fall in NIFTY and a 5.61% fall in the Nifty Bank index.