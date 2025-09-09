Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance Ltd up for fifth session

Muthoot Finance Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2929.5, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.48% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% drop in NIFTY and a 9.68% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25942.7, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2937.1, up 0.98% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 49.48% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% drop in NIFTY and a 9.68% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 18.88 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

