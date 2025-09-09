Barometers trade with decent gains; Nifty trades above 24,850 mark

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the afternoon trade amid positive global cues. Investor sentiment stayed upbeat, supported by recent GST reforms and rate-cut expectations from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 286.94 points or 0.36% to 81,074.27. The Nifty 50 index rose 88.10 points or 0.36% to 24,861.40.

In the broader, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.16%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,949 shares rose and 2,026 shares fell. A total of 204 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers: Infosys (up 4.66%), Wipro (up 2.49%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.30%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.03%) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 1.89%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Trent (down 1.89%), ETERNAL (down 1.12%), Jio Financial Services (down 0.80%), Titan Company (down 0.68%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 0.63%) were the major Nifty50 Losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) added 1.01% after the company has signed a partnership with CEA to accelerate innovation and industrialization of physical AI solutions. Brigade Enterprises shed 0.43%. The company announced the signing of a luxury residential joint development project in East Bengaluru.

Nova Agritech declined 2.29% after the company announced that its chief financial officer (CFO), Gunupudi Kamoji Srinivas, has resigned from his position effective from 8 September 2025. IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 0.52%. The company, along with its InvIT associate IRB Infrastructure Trust, reported a strong 11.92% year-on-year growth in toll revenue for August 2025. Virtual Galaxy Infotech advanced 2.28% after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Xangars Infratech Solutions for deployment of 1 lakh UPI and QR-based sound boxes with digital payment solutions in India. Quality Power Electrical Equipments gained 2.21% after its step-down arm, Endoks Enerji Anonim Sirketi, secured two orders worth Rs 75.19 crore from a European customer for supply of its FACTS system to a steel plant.

RailTel Corporation of India rallied 3.70% after the company announced that it has secured a series of significant work orders from the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), with a cumulative value of Rs 713.52 crore. B.R.Goyal Infrastructure jumped 3.75% after the company received a work order worth Rs 125.85 crore from Public Works Region, Nashik, for improvement and widening of Adgaon Girnare Waghera Harsul Ozarkhed Road (SH 28) in Maharashtra. Global Markets: Most European markets advanced on Tuesday, as investors in the region focused on the ongoing political turmoil in France following the ousting of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Monday.

Asian market traded mixed as expectations of a U.S. rate cut as early as next week, even as political upheavals around. The Japanese market saw strong buying interest for second consecutive session after the countrys Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation Sunday. The rally is being fuelled by hopes that the next leader from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could unleash a new wave of fiscal stimulus to bolster the Japanese economy. Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high as investors geared up for a data-heavy week that includes two closely watched readings on inflation.