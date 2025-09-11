Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 19.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 1520.76 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company declined 19.93% to Rs 107.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 1520.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1318.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1520.761318.839.4113.43144.77178.96144.77178.96107.10133.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News