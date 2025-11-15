Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.940.8144.6855.560.420.430.200.200.140.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News