CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 17.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of CIE Automotive India declined 17.43% to Rs 230.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.55% to Rs 2426.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2440.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2426.802440.2014.8615.60390.26372.93303.92290.42230.48279.12

