CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 17.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.55% to Rs 2426.80 croreNet profit of CIE Automotive India declined 17.43% to Rs 230.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 279.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.55% to Rs 2426.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2440.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2426.802440.20 -1 OPM %14.8615.60 -PBDT390.26372.93 5 PBT303.92290.42 5 NP230.48279.12 -17
