Cipla Ltd soars 1.09%

Cipla Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1523, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 23803.900390625. The Sensex is at 78735.73, up 0.05%. Cipla Ltd has risen around 1.01% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

