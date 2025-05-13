GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.25% to Rs 36442.09 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) rose 0.93% to Rs 2491.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2468.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.25% to Rs 36442.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32756.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.77% to Rs 12449.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9899.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 141903.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133228.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

36442.0932756.32141903.49133228.469.7011.7510.8710.734025.714340.0417454.7116267.013240.003099.2713655.4812595.012491.762468.7112449.809899.22

