GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.25% to Rs 36442.09 croreNet profit of GAIL (India) rose 0.93% to Rs 2491.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2468.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.25% to Rs 36442.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32756.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.77% to Rs 12449.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9899.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 141903.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133228.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
