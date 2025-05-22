Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Citizen Infoline reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Citizen Infoline reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.94% to Rs 0.50 crore

Citizen Infoline reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 60.94% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.32% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.501.28 -61 4.053.92 3 OPM %-20.00-7.81 --8.15-9.44 - PBDT0.01-0.01 LP 0.040.01 300 PBT0.01-0.01 LP 0.040.01 300 NP0-0.01 100 0.030.01 200

