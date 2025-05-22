Citizen Infoline reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.94% to Rs 0.50 crore

Citizen Infoline reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 60.94% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.32% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.501.284.053.92-20.00-7.81-8.15-9.440.01-0.010.040.010.01-0.010.040.010-0.010.030.01

