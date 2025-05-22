Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashish Polyplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ashish Polyplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.04% to Rs 3.66 crore

Net loss of Ashish Polyplast reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.04% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.24% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 16.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.663.98 -8 16.0115.94 0 OPM %2.461.51 -3.943.83 - PBDT-0.410.18 PL 0.671.26 -47 PBT-0.480.11 PL 0.380.98 -61 NP-0.400.07 PL 0.250.84 -70

