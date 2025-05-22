Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cubical Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cubical Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 29.17% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net loss of Cubical Financial Services reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.17% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.24% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.36% to Rs 2.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.48 -29 2.422.73 -11 OPM %38.24147.92 -28.1047.25 - PBDT0.130.71 -82 0.681.29 -47 PBT0.130.71 -82 0.681.29 -47 NP-0.060.65 PL 0.381.16 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 461.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 72.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 4.06% in the March 2025 quarter

IndusInd Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2328.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit declines 11.68% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story