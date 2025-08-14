Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit rises 10412.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 190.28% to Rs 99.16 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 10412.50% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 190.28% to Rs 99.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.99.1634.1611.45-0.6111.290.2811.240.238.410.08

