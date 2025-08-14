Hypersoft Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6992.86% to Rs 9.93 crore

Net profit of Hypersoft Technologies reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6992.86% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.930.1411.08-28.571.13-0.011.13-0.010.84-0.01

