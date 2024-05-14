Canara Bank soars 2.89%, Gains for third straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 565.25, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.31% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% gain in NIFTY and a 75.33% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 565.25, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. Canara Bank has dropped around 4.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 0.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6987.3, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 568.9, up 2.56% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

