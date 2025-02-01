City Union Bank Ltd spurts 1.45%, up for five straight sessions

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 176.24, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.41% in last one year as compared to a 7.16% gain in NIFTY and a 3.62% gain in the Nifty Private Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 176.24, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 23418.45. The Sensex is at 77232.01, down 0.35%. City Union Bank Ltd has added around 0.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24386, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 177.58, up 1.86% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.19 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

