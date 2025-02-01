Suzlon Energy Ltd gains for fifth session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 59.83, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.11% in last one year as compared to a 7.16% fall in NIFTY and a 12.2% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Suzlon Energy Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 59.83, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 23418.45. The Sensex is at 77232.01, down 0.35%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has dropped around 4.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33895.6, down 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1245.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 538.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 200.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

