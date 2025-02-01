SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 804.2, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.07% in last one year as compared to a 7.16% gain in NIFTY and a 12.7% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 804.2, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 23418.45. The Sensex is at 77232.01, down 0.35%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has added around 14.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23220.55, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 800, up 2.61% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up 13.07% in last one year as compared to a 7.16% gain in NIFTY and a 12.7% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 36.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

