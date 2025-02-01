Den Networks Ltd soars 0.48%, gains for fifth straight session

Den Networks Ltd is quoting at Rs 39.63, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.61% in last one year as compared to a 7.16% slide in NIFTY and a 25.61% slide in the Nifty Media.

Den Networks Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.63, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 23418.45. The Sensex is at 77232.01, down 0.35%. Den Networks Ltd has slipped around 10.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Den Networks Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 13.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1580.25, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News