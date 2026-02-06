Associate Sponsors

CL Educate Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Orchasp Ltd and Digidrive Distributors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2026.

CL Educate Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 58.41 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 37427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11709 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd crashed 17.35% to Rs 7.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd tumbled 16.38% to Rs 100.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 347 shares in the past one month.

Orchasp Ltd pared 11.36% to Rs 2.42. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57316 shares in the past one month.

Digidrive Distributors Ltd shed 10.90% to Rs 22.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3151 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

