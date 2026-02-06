Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Kirloskar Brothers Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Kirloskar Brothers Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd clocked volume of 14.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56914 shares

Concord Biotech Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Sai Life Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 February 2026.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd clocked volume of 14.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56914 shares. The stock gained 5.62% to Rs.1,632.10. Volumes stood at 31060 shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 20.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99586 shares. The stock increased 10.69% to Rs.1,293.10. Volumes stood at 80462 shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd saw volume of 59.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.90% to Rs.2,198.10. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Life Insurance Corporation of India registered volume of 138.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.97% to Rs.898.25. Volumes stood at 6.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 38.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.846.05. Volumes stood at 3.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MRF zooms after Q3 PAT more than doubles to Rs 692 cr; declares dividend of Rs 3/ share

NSE Indices launches Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 Index

Market trade sideways; FMCG shares advance

RBI announces regulatory policy measures relating to financial markets

Lok Sabha adjourned for day amid opposition protests

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story