Volumes soar at Kirloskar Brothers Ltd counter

Concord Biotech Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Sai Life Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 February 2026.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd clocked volume of 14.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56914 shares. The stock gained 5.62% to Rs.1,632.10. Volumes stood at 31060 shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 20.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99586 shares. The stock increased 10.69% to Rs.1,293.10. Volumes stood at 80462 shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd saw volume of 59.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.90% to Rs.2,198.10. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session. Life Insurance Corporation of India registered volume of 138.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.97% to Rs.898.25. Volumes stood at 6.72 lakh shares in the last session. Sai Life Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 38.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.846.05. Volumes stood at 3.85 lakh shares in the last session.