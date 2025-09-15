Classic Electrodes (India) jumps after securing Rs 17-cr order from Srinchal Fabricators

Classic Electrodes (India) rose 5.67% to Rs 95 after the company secured an order worth Rs 17.03 crore from Srinchal Fabricators for the supply of MIG wires of various grades and sizes, as well as MS electrodes of different sizes.The order is to be executed within six months.
Classic Electrodes (India) made a debut on the stock exchanges on 1 September 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 100, a 14.94% premium to the issue price of Rs 87.
The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 26 August 2025, was subscribed 165.39 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 82 to Rs 87 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 101 on 1 September 2025.
Classic Electrodes (India) is a prominent Indian manufacturer specializing in welding consumables, including electrodes and MIG wires.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 187.60 crore and a net profit of Rs 9.57 crore for the period ended 28 February 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app