Classic Electrodes (India) jumps after securing Rs 17-cr order from Srinchal Fabricators

Classic Electrodes (India) rose 5.67% to Rs 95 after the company secured an order worth Rs 17.03 crore from Srinchal Fabricators for the supply of MIG wires of various grades and sizes, as well as MS electrodes of different sizes.

The order is to be executed within six months.

Classic Electrodes (India) made a debut on the stock exchanges on 1 September 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 100, a 14.94% premium to the issue price of Rs 87.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 26 August 2025, was subscribed 165.39 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 82 to Rs 87 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 101 on 1 September 2025.