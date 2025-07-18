Clean Science & Technology Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Route Mobile Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2025.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Route Mobile Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2025.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd lost 7.97% to Rs 1330.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 54732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5336 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.87% to Rs 966.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33716 shares in the past one month. Alok Industries Ltd crashed 5.54% to Rs 20.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.59 lakh shares in the past one month. Axis Bank Ltd dropped 5.02% to Rs 1101.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.