Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Clean Science & Technology Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Clean Science & Technology Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Route Mobile Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2025.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Route Mobile Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2025.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd lost 7.97% to Rs 1330.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 54732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5336 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.87% to Rs 966.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33716 shares in the past one month.

Alok Industries Ltd crashed 5.54% to Rs 20.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Axis Bank Ltd dropped 5.02% to Rs 1101.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd corrected 4.82% to Rs 960.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9374 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Atul Q1 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 128 cr

EMS spurts on bagging LoA from UP Jal Nigam

GMDC rallies amid rare-earth magnet policy developments

IOB Q1 PAT jumps 76% YoY to Rs 1,111 cr

Volumes spurt at Saregama India Ltd counter

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story