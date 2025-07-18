EMS spurts on bagging LoA from UP Jal Nigam

EMS jumped 4.09% to Rs 635.70 after the company has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 9,879.72 lakhs from UP Jal Nigam (Urban).

The nature of the contract involves surveying, soil investigation, design, and the supply of all required materials, labour, tools and plants (T&P) for the execution and completion of works under Package-2 of the Nagar Nigam Ayodhya Sewerage Scheme, covering District-I Part-II and District-I Part-I, Zone 1 and 2.

The contract is to be executed within a time period of 21 months from the date of commencement.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order.