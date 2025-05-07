Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 8.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.55% to Rs 2830.14 crore

Net profit of Dabur India declined 8.41% to Rs 320.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 349.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 2830.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2814.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 1767.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1842.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 12563.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12404.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2830.142814.6412563.0912404.0115.0816.5718.4419.35528.78560.022703.492757.95411.91452.662257.892358.74320.13349.531767.631842.68

