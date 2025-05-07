Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 56.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.98% to Rs 3509.00 crore

Net Loss of Tata Chemicals reported to Rs 56.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 850.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 3509.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3475.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.31% to Rs 235.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 268.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 14887.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15421.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

