Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 2.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 2.03% to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 197.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.42% to Rs 60.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 747.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 724.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

