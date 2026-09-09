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Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 433.6, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.64% in last one year as compared to a 5.66% slide in NIFTY and a 11.54% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 433.6, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23558.9. The Sensex is at 75199.43, down 0.5%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 5.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38093.5, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 180.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 434.65, up 3.37% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 10.64% in last one year as compared to a 5.66% slide in NIFTY and a 11.54% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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