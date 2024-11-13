TVS Motor Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2373.85, down 2.72% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 41.88% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 36.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2373.85, down 2.72% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has lost around 16.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 14.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23269.1, down 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 50.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

