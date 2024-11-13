Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1319.2, down 3.04% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.24% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 36.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1319.2, down 3.04% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Bharat Forge Ltd has eased around 11.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 14.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23269.1, down 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1324.9, down 2.4% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd jumped 24.24% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 36.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 42.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

