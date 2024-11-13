Balkrishna Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2678.95, down 2.31% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.68% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 36.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2678.95, down 2.31% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has eased around 10.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 14.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23269.1, down 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2694.45, down 1.73% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd jumped 1.68% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 36.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

