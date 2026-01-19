J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.15%

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1925.9, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.85% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% drop in NIFTY and a 0.04% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1925.9, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25522.15. The Sensex is at 83010.66, down 0.67%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 6.57% in last one month.