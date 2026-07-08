Cochin Shipyard declined 3.04% to settle Rs 1,404.30 after the Government of India concluded its offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to a 5.04% stake in the state-run shipbuilder.

As of 31 March 2026, the Government of India, the company's promoter, held a 67.91% stake in the company.

The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, had initially offered up to 66.29 lakh equity shares, representing 2.52% of the company's paid-up equity share capital, with an option to sell an additional 66.29 lakh shares under the oversubscription option.

Following strong demand from institutional investors, the government exercised the oversubscription option in full, taking the total offer size to 1.33 crore equity shares, representing 5.04% of Cochin Shipyard's paid-up equity share capital.

Of the total offer, around 13.26 lakh shares, or 10%, were reserved for retail investors, while 26,308 shares were earmarked for eligible employees. Eligible employees were permitted to bid for shares worth up to Rs 5 lakh, with preferential allocation for applications up to Rs 2 lakh. According to BSE data, on the first day, bids were received for 2.10 crore shares against the total non-retail offer size of 1.19 crore shares, resulting in a subscription of 176.38%. Bids backed by 100% margin accounted for 96.47 lakh shares, while bids without upfront margin stood at 1.14 crore shares. According to the exchange data, on the second day, bids were received for which was open to retail investors and non-retail investors carrying forward their bids, the retail portion attracted bids for 1.18 lakh shares against the total retail offer size of 13.26 lakh shares, translating into a subscription of 8.93%.

The non-retail carry-forward segment received bids for 300 shares, equivalent to 0.02% of the retail offer size. Overall, bids for 1.18 lakh shares were received on the second day, resulting in a subscription of 8.91% against the retail portion. The indicative clearing price stood at Rs 1,415 per share. Cochin Shipyard is a leading player in the construction of all kinds of vessels and the repair and refit of all types of vessels, including periodic upgrades and life extensions of ships. The company reported a 3.72% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 276.48 crore on a 15.55% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,484.27 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.