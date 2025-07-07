Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard inks MoU with KSOE for strategic shipbuilding collaboration

Cochin Shipyard inks MoU with KSOE for strategic shipbuilding collaboration

Image
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Cochin Shipyard said that it has signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), South Korea to establish long term co-operation across various domains of shipbuilding development.

KSOE is a global leader in shipbuilding and marine engineering, with proven expertise in designing and constructing commercial vessels, naval platforms, and offshore infrastructure. KSOE oversees the operations of some of the worlds largest shipyards, including Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

The MoU includes the joint exploration of newbuilding opportunities in India and abroad as well as sharing technical expertise to scale up to the global standards in shipbuilding. The collaboration also aims to identify initiatives to enhance productivity and improve capacity utilization. In addition both the parties will work together to upskill and strengthen workforce while also exploring potential collaboration in other shipbuilding-related projects.

Cochin Shipyard s primarily engaged in shipbuilding and ship repair, catering to both the domestic and international markets. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held 67.91% of the total voting rights in the company. The company's consolidated net profit advanced 10.9% to Rs 287.19 crore on a 36.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,757.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter added 2.08% to settle at Rs 2,057.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

